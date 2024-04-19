Amit Shah Recalls Political Journey As He Files Nomination From Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reflected on his political journey, starting as a booth worker in Gujarat to becoming a Member of Parliament, as he submitted his nomination from Gandhinagar on Friday. Shah expressed pride in contesting from a seat previously held by BJP stalwarts like LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Having served as an MLA and MP from Gandhinagar for 30 years, Shah, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, submitted his nomination papers to the Gandhinagar collector and district election officer at precisely 12:39 pm, considered an auspicious 'Vijay Muhurat.'

Addressing the media post-nomination, Shah highlighted the developmental projects worth Rs 22,000 crore sanctioned in Gandhinagar over the last five years. He underscored his connection to the constituency, emphasizing the affection and support he received from its people.

Amit Shah's political journey traces back to his upbringing in a village in Gujarat's Maansa. He is credited with transforming the BJP into an electoral powerhouse, inspired by his early involvement with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Transitioning from a booth-level worker to a prominent figure in Indian politics, Shah's pivotal moment arrived in 1991 when he managed LK Advani's election campaign in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Since then, he has been a trusted ally of Narendra Modi, ascending to the position of BJP national president in 2014 and later becoming the Home Minister in 2019.