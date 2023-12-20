Live
- A day after INDIA bloc meeting, Mehbooba Mufti meets Sonia Gandhi
- Saving Big: Paytm's smart move with AI to spur profit surge
- Sanjivani scam: Delhi HC asks Union Minister to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case
- ‘Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended’: Congress on LS nod to 3 criminal law bills
- Delhi man kidnaps nephew, 'searches' for child along with police
- ED summons Lalu, Tejashwi for questioning in alleged land for job scam
- Zee, Sony to discuss extension of merger deadline
- 3 criminal Bills, Telecommunications Bills passed in Lok Sabha
- Awareness among students is a must about Organic food: Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha to take central help
Just In
Amit Shah Takes Aim At Gandhi Family In Parliament, Advocates Alignment With Indian Values
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a discussion on new criminal law bills in Parliament, subtly critiques the Gandhi family, emphasizing the importance of aligning with Indian values.
- Shah highlights the historic legislative changes led by Prime Minister Modi and the transformative impact of the proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bills in the country's criminal justice system.
In a subtle critique aimed at the Gandhi family, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked on Wednesday, "Some individuals used to suggest that we should empathize with them. I assert that if you maintain an open heart, and if your heart is aligned with Indian values, then comprehension will follow. However, if your mindset is rooted in Italy, understanding may remain elusive."
Amit Shah delivered these remarks during a parliamentary discussion on three new criminal law bills in the Lok Sabha. Emphasizing the significance of the legislative changes, he stated, "For the first time, laws are being crafted in accordance with the ethos of our Constitution under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. I take pride in having reformulated these three laws after 150 years."
He further explained that the proposed criminal law bills, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, would bring substantial modifications to the country's criminal justice system. Initially introduced during the Monsoon Session, Shah presented the revised versions of the bills during the Winter Session.