Amit Shah Takes Aim At Gandhi Family In Parliament, Advocates Alignment With Indian Values

In a subtle critique aimed at the Gandhi family, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked on Wednesday, "Some individuals used to suggest that we should empathize with them. I assert that if you maintain an open heart, and if your heart is aligned with Indian values, then comprehension will follow. However, if your mindset is rooted in Italy, understanding may remain elusive."

Amit Shah delivered these remarks during a parliamentary discussion on three new criminal law bills in the Lok Sabha. Emphasizing the significance of the legislative changes, he stated, "For the first time, laws are being crafted in accordance with the ethos of our Constitution under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. I take pride in having reformulated these three laws after 150 years."

He further explained that the proposed criminal law bills, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, would bring substantial modifications to the country's criminal justice system. Initially introduced during the Monsoon Session, Shah presented the revised versions of the bills during the Winter Session.