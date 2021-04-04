Amit Shah vows befitting reply

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who cut short his visit to poll-bound Assam and returned to Delhi in the wake of a Maoist attack on security forces in Chhattisgarh, took stock of the situation and said search operation is still on.

Twenty-two personnel of various security forces were killed in the gunfight which took place on Saturday in Chhattisgarh.

The Home Minister, however, said the exact number of casualties is being ascertained. "As far as the numbers are concerned, both sides have suffered losses and exact casualty figures cannot be ascertained immediately," Shah said.

"Our security personnel have lost their lives, we will not tolerate this bloodshed and a befitting reply will be given at an appropriate time," the Home Minister said.

Before leaving Assam, he gave tributes to the soldiers and said the soldiers' sacrifice won't go in vain.