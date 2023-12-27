Ammonia Gas Leak At Chennai Fertiliser Unit: 25 Hospitalised, Emergency Response Activated

A fertiliser manufacturing unit in north Chennai's Ennore witnessed an ammonia gas leak on Tuesday night, resulting in the hospitalisation of at least 25 individuals who reported uneasiness. The incident occurred at Coromandel International Limited, where an unpleasant odour permeated the nearby areas, causing discomfort, nausea, and faintness among residents, particularly in Periya Kuppam.

According to the Tamil Nadu Environment and Forest Department, the ammonia gas leak was detected in a sub-sea pipe, prompting the activation of emergency procedures. The company's President and Head of Manufacturing (Fertiliser) and Supply Chain, Amir Alvi, stated that the abnormality was noticed during routine operations, and immediate action was taken to isolate the ammonia system facility and restore normalcy. The affected community members received prompt medical attention, and authorities were informed about the incident.

Residents, panicking after hearing about the gas leak, evacuated their homes, seeking assistance on the roads. Officials from the fertiliser unit addressed the technical issue, and police reassured the public that experts were actively resolving the problem. The forest department and environmental authorities promptly responded to the situation, inspecting the unit and pipeline locations.

The unit reported a pressure drop in the pipeline around 11:45 pm, accompanied by a pungent odour. The response involved depressurising the pipeline by diverting the ammonia vapour to the flare, completing the operation within 20 minutes. Authorities confirmed that there were no more gas leaks, and residents were encouraged to return home as the situation was under control.