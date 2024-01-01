Live
- Respiratory cases spike in State
- Bengal Govt anxious over unspent rural development funds
- Congress to hold extended executive meet on Jan 3
- Regulation of trains due to traffic and power block
- Phase-II of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha begins tomorrow
- Let’s welcome New Year with one crore hopes: Naidu
- Fierce fight on the cards in Nellore rural constituency
- The future of higher education in 2024
- It is going to be a 'hot' fight in a 'cool' segment!
- 5 lakh accident insurance for gig workers in Telangana
Just In
Amrit Bharat Express welcomed at Odisha stations
Bhubaneswar: Two Amrit Bharat Express trains, including Malda Town-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat via Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam, flagged off by Prime...
Bhubaneswar: Two Amrit Bharat Express trains, including Malda Town-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat via Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, have been accorded grand welcome at various stations.
In Odisha and Northern Andhra Pradesh, the Malda Town-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express was welcomed with much fanfare amidst rhythmic drum beats and traditional dance at Jaleswar, Balasore and Soro in South Eastern Railway jurisdiction and at Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road and Brahmapur. This train was also accorded grand welcome at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam railway stations in Northern Andhra Pradesh under ECoR jurisdiction.
At Bhadrak station, MP Manjulata Mandal, MLA Sanjeeb Mallik and social worker Manasmita Khuntia graced the occasion. At Cuttack railway station, Passenger Amenities Committee Member Dillip Mallik and social worker Lalatendu Badu graced the function. At Bhubaneswar railway station, MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Sulata Deo and Muzibulla Khan graced the programme along with ECoR General Manager Manoj Sharma and Divisional Railway Manager H S Bajwa. At Khurda Road railway station, MLA Suresh Kumar Routray and social worker Rashmi Ranjan Mahapatra graced the occasion.
MP Chandrasekhar Sahoo and MLA Bikram Panda took part in the programme and welcomed the train at Brahmapur railway station.