Amrit Bharat Express welcomed at Odisha stations

Bhubaneswar: Two Amrit Bharat Express trains, including Malda Town-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat via Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, have been accorded grand welcome at various stations.

In Odisha and Northern Andhra Pradesh, the Malda Town-Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express was welcomed with much fanfare amidst rhythmic drum beats and traditional dance at Jaleswar, Balasore and Soro in South Eastern Railway jurisdiction and at Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road and Brahmapur. This train was also accorded grand welcome at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam railway stations in Northern Andhra Pradesh under ECoR jurisdiction.

At Bhadrak station, MP Manjulata Mandal, MLA Sanjeeb Mallik and social worker Manasmita Khuntia graced the occasion. At Cuttack railway station, Passenger Amenities Committee Member Dillip Mallik and social worker Lalatendu Badu graced the function. At Bhubaneswar railway station, MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Sulata Deo and Muzibulla Khan graced the programme along with ECoR General Manager Manoj Sharma and Divisional Railway Manager H S Bajwa. At Khurda Road railway station, MLA Suresh Kumar Routray and social worker Rashmi Ranjan Mahapatra graced the occasion.

MP Chandrasekhar Sahoo and MLA Bikram Panda took part in the programme and welcomed the train at Brahmapur railway station.