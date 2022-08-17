Amul, Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/L from today

New Delhi: Leading milk suppliers Amul and Mother Dairy will increase milk prices by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Wednesday on account of rising input costs.

This is the second hike by Amul and Mother Dairy in nearly six months. In the beginning of March, both had increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which sells milk and other dairy products under the Amul brand, on Tuesday said it has decided to increase the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from August 17.