Ancient Jain Idols Unearthed in Varuna in Mysuru

Mysuru : Three jain idols found during excavation on Saturday .. The Municipal employees engaged in underground drainage work on Ambedkar Road in Varuna town were taken by surprise when they unearthed three Jain idols during excavation.

The idols were found at a depth of just three feet, halting the digging process as soon as the discovery was made. No prior inscriptions or indications were present in this area, leaving experts puzzled about the origin of these idols. The Archaeology Department has taken custody of the artifacts and transferred them to the city museum for further examination. Preliminary investigations suggest that the idols date back to the 11th century, possibly belonging to the Ganga and Hoysala empires. Varuna, Varakodu, and Vajamangala were significant Jain centers in the Mysuru province during that era, making it likely that these idols were remnants from that period.





Director of the Department of Archaeological Research C , Manjula, and Heritage Committee member N. S. Rangaraju visited the site for inspection. One of the identified idols is associated with Kushmandini Devi, while the other two are believed to represent Jain Tirthankars. All three idols have suffered damage to their arms and legs, with only the heads remaining intact. Experts for heritage preservation suggest conducting further exploration at the site to uncover more insights into the rich Jain history of the region. The 13th to 14th centuries saw the dominance of Jainism in the area, with settlements in Talakad, Hammige, T, Nagarseepur, Vajamangala, Varuna, Varakodu, and Kumara Bedi.



Previous discoveries in Vajamangala have yielded numerous monuments and sculptures associated with Jainism. Experts believe that a comprehensive excavation in this area could reveal additional inscriptions shedding light on the cultural and historical significance of Jain settlements in the Mysuru district.