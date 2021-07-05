Andhra Pradesh: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood sets up Oxygen Plant in Nellore district

The Bollywood actor and multi-talented artist Sonu Sood doesn't need any introduction has been getting applauds from all quarters of society for his relentless efforts to help the needy in the unprecedented times of coronavirus. Right from the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the last year, Sonu Sood has been serving the people by providing medicines for patients, arranging transport facilities to the migrant workers, providing beds, oxygen, etc.

The Bollywood actor has promised to set up two oxygen plants in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool government hospital and Nellore district hospital. As promised the actor recently set up an oxygen plant in Nellore and once again proved that he is a real hero.



"I am happy to say that the Oxygen Plant has reached Nellore and is all set to start soon. I am going to install Oxygen Plants in two other Telugu states as well as in many other states," Sonu tweeted in Telugu. In another tweet, he wrote, "Our Oxygen plant reaches Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Now no more O2 problem."





Sonu Sood had reportedly mortgaged his property for Rs 10 crore to help the needy. He also wrote a memoir about his life and experiences and said he is not Messiah.