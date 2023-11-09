Live
- Thotakura Vajresh Yadav performs Puja and files nomination
- Kolan Hanumanth Reddy offer Prayers at Ellamma temple before filing nomination
- India’s economy to outperform, G20 growth to moderate: Moody’s
- BRS Uppal constituency candidate files nomination
- WhatsApp Rolls Out Protect IP Address on Calls Feature; How to Enable it
- Centre notifies appointment of three judges in SC
- Calcutta HC directs Command Hospital to continue with Mallick’s treatment
- When is Rama Ekadashi 2023? Know the date, puja rituals, paraná time and its significance
- Talasani takes blessings from mother and files nomination from Sanathnagar
- Dhanteras 2023: From utensils to jewellery, auspicious items you should buy on this day for good luck and prosperity
Just In
Anganwadi workers lathi-charged by Patna Police outside RJD office
Thousands of Anganwadi workers, who gathered outside the RJD office on Thursday to protest over their demands, were lathi-charged by Patna Police.
Patna: Thousands of Anganwadi workers, who gathered outside the RJD office on Thursday to protest over their demands, were lathi-charged by Patna Police.
Anganwadi workers are protesting against the state government over demands to increase their stipend for the last three days.
On Thursday, they assembled at the office of RJD headquarters located at Veerchand Patel Path where party workers were preparing for the celebration of the birthday of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.
The Anganwadi workers are demanding an increment up to Rs 25,000 per month. As they were in large numbers, Patna Police deployed a large number of its personnel, water cannons to deal with them.
The officer in-charge asked them to leave the place but as they were not stepping back, Patna Police resorted to lathi-charge and water cannons to disperse them.
Several Anganbadi workers sustained injuries following the lathi-charge.