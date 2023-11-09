  • Menu
Anganwadi workers lathi-charged by Patna Police outside RJD office

Thousands of Anganwadi workers, who gathered outside the RJD office on Thursday to protest over their demands, were lathi-charged by Patna Police.

Patna: Thousands of Anganwadi workers, who gathered outside the RJD office on Thursday to protest over their demands, were lathi-charged by Patna Police.

Anganwadi workers are protesting against the state government over demands to increase their stipend for the last three days.

On Thursday, they assembled at the office of RJD headquarters located at Veerchand Patel Path where party workers were preparing for the celebration of the birthday of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The Anganwadi workers are demanding an increment up to Rs 25,000 per month. As they were in large numbers, Patna Police deployed a large number of its personnel, water cannons to deal with them.

The officer in-charge asked them to leave the place but as they were not stepping back, Patna Police resorted to lathi-charge and water cannons to disperse them.

Several Anganbadi workers sustained injuries following the lathi-charge.

