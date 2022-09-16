Another AAP MLA Arrested, BJP Says Kejriwal Protecting Goons

New Delhi: Troubles seems to be unending for the Aam Aadmi Party after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested MLA Amanatullah Khan on Friday. The ACB conducted a raid at several locations of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his business partner, Hamid Ali Khan Masood Usman, after which Khan was arrested.

According to ACB, it has recovered Rs. 12 lakhs in cash from one of the places as well as recovered an unlicensed Beretta pistol. The Delhi police's agency is investigating alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board. Corruption case related to the Delhi Waqf Board was registered two years ago.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is only giving protection to thieves and goons. Demanding dismissal of Amanatullah Khan from the party, Gupta said that Amanatullah Khan one such associate of Kejriwal, on whom there are charges of corruption on purchase of vehicles including rigging of Waqf Board properties, tenancy in properties, illegal appointments.

Gupta further alleged that AAPs MLAs and ministers never shy away from flouting the Constitution. On Thursday, the BJP released a second sting in which a person, allegedly linked to the liquor trade, claimed that the Kejriwal led Delhi government on purpose kept the small players out of its "customised" excise policy, which has now been discontinued.

Khan was issued a notice on Thursday for questioning in connection with the two-year-old corruption case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Khan is the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, and had tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office.

It has also been reported that the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by "bullying" witnesses in a case against him.

As per a 'history sheet' prepared by the SHO (Jamia Nagar) Satish Kumar on March 28, Amanatullah Khan has 18 cases registered against him, of which he has been discharged in seven and acquitted in two