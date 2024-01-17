Another Namibian cheetah dies

Bhopal: Namibian cheetah Shaurya died at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, state Forest Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan said, making it the 10th such fatality since the reintroduction of African big cats in India in 2022. The exact cause of the feline's death was not immediately clear and it will be known only after post-mortem examination, said a forest department statement.

The male cheetah was found not walking properly by the tracking team around 11 am after which it was tranquilized and efforts were made to revive the feline, but they failed, according to a statement. Complications arose post-revival and the wild animal failed to respond to CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and died at 3.17 pm, it said. Since March 2023, seven adult cheetahs, including Shaurya, and three cubs have died at the KNP due to various reasons, taking the toll to ten.

