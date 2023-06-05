Another Train Accident Took Place In Odisha's Bargarh

On Monday morning, a goods train travelling from Dunguri, Odisha, to Bargarh, derailed on a separate narrow-gauge rail line. Near Sambardhara in the Bargarh district, five bogies of a goods train carrying limestone derailed. The tragedy occurred only three days after a terrible quadruple train collision in Odisha that left more than 280 people dead.

According to authorities, the incident took place inside a private siding. A private siding is owned by a business, and the Railways do not maintain or operate it.

Police have already arrived and are investigating the area. No casualties have been noted to date. Between the Dungri Limestone Mines and the ACC Bargarh Cement Plant lies a private narrow gauge rail route. Private property includes the track, waggons, and locomotive. According to the officials, there is no connection to the Indian Railway system at all.

The private cement firm maintains all the infrastructure, including the narrow gauge train tracks, rolling stock, engines, and waggons, according to the East Coast Railway, and it is unconnected to the Indian railway network.