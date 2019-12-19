Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in Bangalore

Historian Ramachandra Guha was detained in Bengaluru on Thursday morning during a protest at Town Hall, Bangalore. The protests were against the Citizenship Amendment Act that critics believe is anti-Muslim. The act seeks to give refuge to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who are 'minorities' in the respective countries. The Indian government stated that the religious minorities who have faced prosecution in these countries can seek citizenship in India within five years of their stay. Muslim immigrants, if they choose to come to India, would have to wait for 11 years as per the old law.

A video showing Ramachandra Guha, holding a poster that reads, "CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act] against Constitution", and arguing with city police as they take him away surfaced on the internet. Historian Ramachandra Guha is sixty-one years old.

Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people, has been imposed across Bengaluru and Mangaluru; prohibitory orders will remain in place in the state capital till late at night on Saturday, December 21. The Bengaluru city police has issued an advisory asking the public not to pay heed to rumours.

Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa claimed the Congress was behind the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Yediyurappa said it was the government's responsibility to take care of Muslims, and appealed for peace. He warned Congress leaders of consequences if they continued to support the protests. Congress leader Siddaramiah, a former chief minister, asked the police to "act sensibly and act responsibly" despite "acting [at] the behest of ruling dispensation".