Anti-CAA protests: Mamata Banerjee set to lead protests today in Kolkata

NEW DELHI: The students and activists belonging to New Delhi, have been forming a fresh set of protests against the widely criticised Citizenship Amendment Act. As on Monday, around 140 people were detained.

The protests by the opposition augmented, with Congress organising a 'Satyagraha for unity' at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat and in Chennai a massive rally is being held by its ally DMK, whereas, disintegrated demonstrations have been conducted against the contentious law in various states by students and others.

Mamata Banerjee the Chief Minister of West Bengal is all set to lead the protest rally today from Swami Vivekananda residence to Gandhi Bhawan in Kolkata.

Mamata Banerjee had declared the need for joint protests to be held against the CAA and NRC had written separate letters to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, among others.

"Today, I write this letter to you with grave worries in my mind. The citizens of this country irrespective of caste and creed, particularly the women and children, farmers, workers and members of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs and minorities are in the grip of fear and panic for the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide NRC. The situation is very serious. Today, more than ever, we need to rise against this draconian regime in the united manner. I sincerely and honestly request all my senior leaders and all the political outfits to stand up against this in a concerted and united manner; let us create peaceful and meaningful opposition to these unholy efforts by the Centre and save India's democratic soul," Mamata Banerjee's letter read.

On Tuesday, across the country protests are planned. However, a protest march is also being held by the Jamia Coordination Committee. Meanwhile, the BJP, in Ahmedabad, shall be carrying out a 'support rally'.

A march is being carried out by the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University from Mandi House to the residence of the Home Minister.

Several protesters have faced their death while protesting, while many others have been injured along with the police personnel. The public and private property was damaged, and thousands of people go through detention. In certain areas the chaos has led to the suspensions of local internet and communication infrastructure.

However, the internet services have now been restored in Lucknow.