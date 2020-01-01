Anti-CAA Seemapuri Violence: Delhi Court To Hear Bail Pleas On Monday

New Delhi: A Delhi court is scheduled to hear on Monday, bail petitions in the Seemapuri violence case relating to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 11 people were arrested during the protests on Friday, December 20.

Assistant Sessions Judge Gurdeep Singh postponed the hearing in the matter and sought medical reports of the Delhi police personnel who were injured during the protests. The judge directed the investigation officer to submit the reports by the next hearing. Meanwhile, the Delhi police on Tuesday transferred the case to a Special Investigating Team (SIT).

It may be recalled that police personnel including a senior officer, Delhi's additional deputy commissioner of police were injured after the protest against the citizenship amendment act turned violent near the Seemapuri area on Friday, December 20.

One of the accused in the violence had claimed to be a minor, but an ossification test nailed his claim. Metropolitan magistrate Gita had allowed the Delhi police to conduct an ossification test in the case. The Court refused to try him as a juvenile once the test revealed that the accused was not a minor.

On Tuesday, Gurdeep Singh the judge adjourned the hearing in the case to Monday, January 6.