Anti- Covid Vaccine to cross the landmark of 100 crores tomorrow, BJP to celebrate this day by honouring vaccination staff

New Delhi: Under the National Immunization Campaign in the country, the figure of anti-Covid vaccine doses will cross 100 crores tomorrow i.e on Thursday, 21 October. BJP has decided to celebrate this occasion as a celebration. BJP President JP Nadda will be at a vaccination center in Ghaziabad tomorrow and will honor the health workers there.

BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh says that on this day the party's MPs, MLAs and office bearers will join in the service work related to it across the country. He told that wherever the public representatives of the party will be, They will go to the vaccination center of that place and respect the people associated with the vaccination program.

Under this program, doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and others associated with the vaccination campaign will be honored. Along with this, to promote vaccination, the facility of pick and drop will also be given by BJP to bring people to the vaccination center and drop them back home.

BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh will be present in Coimbatore, while MP and party General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam will be present in Lucknow. Arun Singh says that the 100 crore figure of vaccination in the country was possible only due to the strong leadership of PM Narendra Modi.