Anubrata Mondal Breaks Down On The First Day Of Interrogation

Anubrata Mondal sits through a protracted interrogation about a case of cattle smuggling. According to ED representatives, he will be entered into evidence on Friday afternoon. The Birbhum Trinamool politician will reportedly be subjected to a series of questioning before that in the ED's Delhi offices on APJ Abdul Kalam Road on Thursday.



The presence of Anubrata's attorney during the questioning has been approved by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court's judge Rakesh Kumar. Yet, he is not interested in what the ED's investigating officers are saying. His lawyer will be the "spectator" on the other side of the glass cage, observing Anubrata's cross-examination up close.

According to ED sources, Anubrata was allegedly questioned on Wednesday. But since no counsel was present, it could not be prolonged. The lawyers for "Bahubali" leader Mamata Banerjee will work the entire day on Thursday. Anubrata may converse with the judge in private with his approval. Also, per Judge Rakesh's directive, Anubrata has daily access to a 30-minute private consultation with his lawyer.

The judge also ordered the Trinamool leader in custody to undergo daily medical exams. Anubrata will be taken by ED, per the court's directive, to Rammanohar Lohia Hospital at midday for a checkup.Anubrata, whose authority was formerly well known to all, allegedly fell on the first day of questioning, according to ED sources. According to sources, the investigating officers presented the transcripts of the comments made by a number of businessmen associated with Anubrata. It is well known that he originally disputed everything.

but was unable to avoid Anubrata's Daughter Sukanya Mondal's comments. Anubrata Mondal broke down in tears in front of the police on this specific day to emphasise the testimony of Saigal Hossain, the former bodyguard and one of the accused in this case. Elsewhere, Sukanya, the daughter of Anubrata, was questioned at the ED office in Delhi prior to the arrival of Anubrata. And Saigal, a close friend and former bodyguard of Anubrata, is currently being held in Tihar Prison. The safe assumption is that Anubrata was prepared for any statement he would be asked to make in advance.