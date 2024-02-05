Anurag Thakur flags off first train from Himachal to Ayodhya

The first train from Himachal Pradesh to Ayodhya, that was flagged off by Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday, left with groups of devotees.

He inaugurated the 'Aastha Train' from Amb Andaura to Ayodhya Dham in the wee hours, marking a significant milestone for devotees of Lord Ram.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur, who is the Member of Parliament from Hamirpur, expressed joy as the train, with 1,074 devotees onboard, embarked on its journey from Amb Andaura in Una district.

“The dream for years has come true as the Ram Mandir has now been constructed. The first train from the Devbhoomi of Himachal Pradesh to Ayodhya Dham has left with groups of Ram devotees,” Thakur, who was accompanying state party chief Rajeev Bindal, said.