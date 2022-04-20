Apathetic attitude of Railways towards Jharsuguda Road Station

Jharsuguda: The historic main railway station of Jharsuguda which is considered the gateway of Odisha from the western side came into existence way back in 1890 during the British era. Coming under the Chakradharpur division, it has lost its glory due to improper maintenance.



Interestingly the station of Barjarajnagar, which is about 12km from Jharsuguda, is under the jurisdiction of Bilaspur division and Jharsuguda Road, which is only 3 km away from main station, is in Sambalpur division. The district is under the administrative control of three divisions as a result of which there is no coordination among various divisions and development of railway is suffering.

Initially to move Nagpur or Bilaspur from Sambalpur or Bhubaneswar a train was changing its engine in the main station. Passengers were boarding from the main station; but since November 2018, when the railway authorities first diverted the Vishakapatnam -Amrutsar -Hirakud express to Jharsuguda Road, they promised to provide basic facilities to passengers. But after four years nothing has changed; minimum amenities have not been provided at Jharsuguda Road station.

In extreme heat passengers are fried as no shade has been constructed throughout. No proper lavatory and safety for women is visible. Disgusted with such attitude a woman passenger said 'how can someone know sitting inside air-conditioned room about the extreme heat me and my family face in such half-built station?'. She cursed the railway authorities and leaders.

Even though Jharsuguda Road is one of the youngest stations, but around eight long-distance high-speed trains and two passengers are running from here. Due to lack of safety and security and presence of anti-social elements in and around the station, passengers of Hamsafar Express 19318 and 01662 which passes at midnight, face many a time risk of snatching, robbery, eve-teasing, there is no proper light in and outside the station.

When the process of diversion began, the locals agitated. In the presence of the district collector and the SP the railway authorities promised to provide all amenities, including police protection, proper light, night safety, sanitation, rest shade, connection to main road and required facilities.

After the assurance, people called off the strike. But after a lapse of four years they only received peanuts from the railways, even though Jharsuguda is one of the most profitable stations carrying people and materials and earning millions.

According to social activist and a member of the Senior Citizens' Forum, Jharsuguda, S J Arjun More, the administration succumbed to the pressure of railway and false promises. We called off the agitation believing these words, but we have been fooled. Similarly, president of Jharsuguda Chamber of Commerce SJ Hiralal Lokchandani and business man A D Answari expressed the view that with the rough approach road, no light and presence of anti-social elements, it is difficult to go to the station at night.

According to them, people are being cheated in broad daylight by the railway authorities; agitation is only way out to get the demand fulfilled. The administration should look into the matter seriously; otherwise people will have no option left to go for long agitation.