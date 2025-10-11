Apply for birth, caste certificates on WhatsApp

The Delhi government is working to provide several of its services in a faceless manner, with documents like birth and caste certificates being applied for and delivered using WhatsApp, officials said on Thursday.

Nearly 50 services of different departments have been identified, for which one can apply through WhatsApp, they said. Under the ‘Governance through WhatsApp’ initiative, various services that can be currently applied for online, will be brought to WhatsApp using artificial intelligence, said a senior government officer.

The users will be able to interact with a bilingual chatbot -- in Hindi and English -- that will help them apply for services and documents such as birth and caste certificates, upload necessary papers, and pay the fees, he said.

The project is being prepared by the Information Technology Department, which used to operate the doorstep delivery of government services under the previous regime in Delhi.

In order to execute the WhatsApp services model, a dashboard will be developed for real-time monitoring and management of the departments’ interactions with the applicants, he said.

The project will be implemented by a tech company that will be engaged by the government to design and and deploy the system, he added.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will consider proposals to rename several major roads in Burari after notable figures, including spiritual leaders and national heroes, according to an official.

The proposals include renaming the Burari Garhi Chopal via Valmiki Temple Main Road as Bhagwan Maharishi Valmiki Marg and a nearby road in Burari village as Shaheed General Bipin Rawat Marg, according to the agenda of the meeting.

Rawat was the chief of defence staff who died in a chopper crash in December 2021. Other proposals include naming roads after Late Chandra Dev Tiwari, Late Krishan Tyagi, former MLA of Burari, New Delhi, and Late Ved Prakash Bhardwaj, among others.