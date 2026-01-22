People haven’t forgotten SP’s jungle raj: Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav keeps criticising the BJP as he daydreams about returning to power, but people have not the “jungle raj” under his party’s rule.

The comment comes a day after Yadav, at a Lucknow meeting, said that the Constitution is in danger under the BJP rule. He accused the ruling party of undermining democracy and indulging in large-scale corruption.

Addressing a meeting of party MPs, the former chief minister asserted that Samajwadi Party would form a government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027. He exhorted them to work day and night in their respective constituencies to solve people’s issues.

Responding to Yadav, Pathak said whenever the Samajwadi Party was in power, lawlessness and anarchy had prevailed.

“Criminals ran amok. Shops, land and houses of the poor were encroached upon. Law and order had completely collapsed and women were unsafe. Even today, people shudder to recall that period,” Pathak said.

He said the governance has improved under the BJP. A wide road network has been developed across western Uttar Pradesh, and all the districts are being provided budgetary allocations without discrimination. Under the BJP government, people’s living standards have improved, he said.India has become the world’s fourth largest economy and will soon assume the third position, he said, claiming that “before the BJP came to power, the country stood at the 11th position.” Earlier in the day, Pathak, also the state’s health minister, carried out a surprise inspection of the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Baghpat, where he found serious shortcomings.