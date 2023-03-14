Archaeological Remains Of Temple Found In Odisha

In the state of Odisha's Jajpur district, archaeological ruins of a 13th–15th century temple were found by INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage) archaeologists. According to Anil Dhir, project coordinator for INTACH's Odisha unit, the temple was probably built between the 13th and 15th century, at the time that the Eastern Ganga Kingdom governed the area.



He explained that they had never encountered such a sizable ruin complex with so many fragments of an ancient temple in all our trips and explorations. The ruins imply the collapse of a major temple complex for unidentified reasons. The temple's foundation, though, could still be seen plainly. Around the site, numerous enormous blocks, finely carved stone panels, and a few religious statues were discovered. In the excavated site close to the railroad station, a Kalasha of a temple was discovered. He said that the numerous minor forts in the area are evidence of a sizable early habitation.

He also remarked that many archaeological artefacts from the time of the eastern Ganga have been found in the neighbouring forts of Amaravati, Teligada, and Darpanagada over the past five years. The exquisite Krishna-Vishnu figure and the Rathayatra stone panel were previously discovered in the surrounding villages of Teligada and Dharmasala. The Odisha State Museum now houses them.

Heritage enthusiast Deepak Nayak claimed that the Jajpur region was referred to as "Guheswarapataka" and was ruled by strong dynasties like as the Bhaumakaras, Somavamsis, Gangas, and Suryavamsis.

Nrupati Nihar Siala, a local history enthusiast, was the first to notice the temple ruins close to the Dhanamandal railway station. At the foot of a tiny mound, a little distance from the siding, the ruins covered a four-acre area and were dispersed widely. They had been discovered following the recent clearing of the dense undergrowth for the extension of the railway siding.

The area had been prepared by the workers by chopping the shrubs in order to set up camp there. They set up camp on the other side of the railway when they came across the temple ruins.