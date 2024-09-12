Arms distribution proof of BJP’s ‘failure’ to tackle terror: Omar

Jammu: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the distribution of arms to people is the biggest proof of the BJP government’s “failure” to check spread of terrorism in the otherwise peaceful Jammu region. The former chief minister was apparently referring to the revival of village defence guards and arming them with self-loading rifles by replacing their .303 rifles in the Jammu region which has witnessed a spurt in terror activities over the past few years.

Abdullah also accused the BJP of supporting smaller groups and independent candidates with the sole motive of forming the next government with their help even as they went to jails and openly talked about merger of Kashmir with Pakistan.

“Nowadays, guns are being distributed among BJP workers which is the biggest proof of the BJP and its government‘s failure to check the spread of terrorism in peaceful Jammu region,” he said.

“The weapons are being distributed because they have allowed terrorism to grow in Jammu which was completely cleared of the menace by our government before 2014. The people are being armed because the situation in Jammu has deteriorated and people are worried,” he said

Bhaderwah along with 23 assembly constituencies spread across Chenab valley and south Kashmir districts will vote in the first of the three-phase elections on September 18.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, the NC leader said they are saying ‘to safeguard Jammu, vote BJP’ but the ground situation contradicts them. “The BJP’s slogan is wrong because they have destroyed Jammu and Kashmir and revived terrorism in the region over the past 10 years of their rule.”

Abdullah assured the people that the NC-Congress alliance, once it forms the government, will ensure that the Jammu region is once again freed of terrorism. The NC leader also addressed an election rally in support of party candidate Arjun Singh Raju in Ramban district. “We are nationalists and in the past 35 years, thousands of our workers sacrificed their lives for the nation. We have not lagged behind in nationalism,” he said, talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Ramban rally.