Army says situation in Kashmir is good, some more distance remains to be covered
Srinagar : General Commanding Officer (GoC) of army’s 15 Corps, Lt general Rajiv Ghai said on Tuesday that the situation on ground is good, though the security forces have still some distance to cover to move forward.
Speaking to media on the sidelines of the inauguration of general Bipin Rawat stadium in Baramulla town, the GoC said, “The situation is good, though the security forces still have some distance to cover to move forward.”
He said that today is a big day and a proud moment for J&K and the entire country that a stadium was being named after late general Bipin Rawat.
He said late general Bipin Rawat had special place in the hearts of the people of Kashmir in addition to serving here as the head of the 29 infantry division.
Lt general Rajiv Ghai said that the youth of Kashmir have a bright and promising future ahead of them and they must utilise their energy to move forward in life.
The GoC said that the army is working in close cooperation with the civil administration to control drug smuggling from across the border.