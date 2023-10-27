Aroori Ramesh's majority should exceed, people should vote BRS, says KCR

Chief Minister KCR addressed the BRS Praja Aashirvada Sabha in the Wardhannapet constituency and urged the people to support and elect Aroori Ramesh as the MLA with a significant majority. KCR expressed his confidence in Ramesh's leadership and highlighted his previous victories with majorities of 80,000 and 90,000 in the last two elections. KCR emphasized that he wants Ramesh's majority to exceed his own and called for a majority of one lakh.



KCR also mentioned the merger of Wardhannapet with Warangal town, along with the inclusion of around 40 villages into the town. He assured the people that after the election, special funds will be allocated for the development of these villages. KCR expressed his commitment to advancing industrial, economic, and job creation prospects in the region and urged the continuation of this development.

He acknowledged the support and blessings of Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Kadiam Srihari, who also belong to the Wardannapet constituency. KCR encouraged everyone to proudly give mandate to BRS once again in Wardhannapet.