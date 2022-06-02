Arrest us all together, Kejriwal tells PM Modi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "arrest us all together" on Thursday since he had heard that his deputy Manish Sisodia would soon be arrested in a "fake" case like Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

"Arrest all of us in one go, have us investigated and raided. Then we can get back to work. Because we don't understand politics. We only want to work," he said in a video message posted on his twitter handle and broadcast live in several news channels.

Jain, who holds health, power and home portfolios, was on Monday arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to money laundering.

"I had learnt from reliable sources a few months back that Satyendar Jain was going to be arrested in a fake case and now I have learnt from the same sources that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested in the next few days in another fake case," Kejriwal said at a media briefing.

Calling Sisodia the "father of the education movement in Delhi" and the best education minister of independent India, the chief minister said he has worked to improve the future of children studying in government schools.

"Not only in Delhi, but he gave hope to children across the country that they can get good education in government schools. I want to ask the parents of children studying in government schools, 'Is he corrupt?'," he said.

Accusing the Centre of trying to stop the good work being done in education and health sectors in the national capital under Sisodia and Jain, Kejriwal said their arrests are a loss to the country.

"I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all the AAP MLAs in one go. Arresting them one by one puts a brake on the good work being done. Arrest them together so that after the arrest (when they are released), we can carry on the good work," he said. Kejriwal said he "didn't know the politics" behind sending Jain and Sisodia to jail.

"Satyendar Jain helped setting up mohalla clinics and people getting vaccines... but now they are calling them corrupt." Kejriwal said there were attempts to frame the two ministers and tarnish their name but "I will not let it happen."

The Delhi Chief Minister referred to cases against "more than 20 AAP MLAs" and said the "jail-jail game" has started again.

"If we keep getting caught in probes, then how and when will we work? We are not afraid of jail. I am sure this time too, the people of Delhi will be with us and will give us the certificate of being the most honest, corruption-free and patriotic government in the country," he added.