Arunachal CM distributes AI reading devices to empower specially abled students
Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday handed over AI-based reading devices to students of a school for the hearing and visually impaired near here, allowing them access to printed, handwritten and digital content.
“Real progress happens when innovation meets compassion, and when no one is left behind,” Khandu said, as he distributed the ‘KIBO’ devices to students of the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired at Chimpu.
“With KIBO, our children can now access printed, handwritten and digital content on their own, in their own language, and at their own pace,” he said.
The school was established in 1990 by former chief minister Gegong Apang.
Recognising its contribution to inclusive education, the state government had recently enhanced the school’s annual grant-in-aid to Rs 2 crore and announced a Rs 5-crore corpus fund to ensure long-term sustainability, officials said.