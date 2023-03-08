Arvind Kejriwal Begins A Daylong Meditation

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, started meditating at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in honour of Holi. AAP posted images of Kejriwal in meditation on Twitter.

आज केजरीवाल जी देश के लिए प्रार्थना करेंगे।



10 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक 7 घंटे लगातार ध्यान करेंगे।



"School-Hospital बनाने वालों को प्रधान मंत्री जेल भेज रहे हैं,



खरबों लूटने वालों को Modi जी गले लगा रहे हैं।



देश की स्थिति को लेकर चिंतित हूँ" - CM @ArvindKejriwal 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/kI3e7yHicq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 8, 2023

Kejriwal honoured Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat before beginning his meditation. Kejriwal claimed on Tuesday that those who are doing good deeds are being detained.



One of India's most traditional forms of meditation is reportedly vipassana. In response to the arrests of party leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, the Delhi Chief Minister declared on Tuesday that he will meditate today rather than participate in the Holi festival.

The Delhi Chief Minister expressed his concern for the country's condition in a video message and promised to pray for it. In addition, Kejriwal said that although Sisodia and Jain were detained, no action had been done against Adani.

Meanwhile, in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case, Satyendra Jain was detained in May of last year, while Manish Sisodia was detained by the CBI on February 26.