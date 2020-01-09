Arvind Kejriwal demands BJP's report card in Haryana, UP

New Delhi:Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari about the saffron party's work in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana after Tiwari said his party will work five times more if it came to power in the national capital.

Delhi is gearing up for the February 8 Assembly elections as the tenure of the Kejriwal government ends next month.

Kejriwal on Wednesday had dared Tiwari to implement free electricity and water schemes in the states ruled by the saffron party before promising it in Delhi.

Tiwari reportedly had said that he will not end the subsidies implemented by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party but increase it by five times.

Kejriwal called it a sham.

Responding to Kejriwal's dare, Tiwari tweeted in Hindi that his party will work minimum five times more and deliver five times more than what the AAP will promise.

"Kejriwal, you can claim as much as you want to give the people in five years. The Delhi BJP will give a minimum five times more of that to the people after forming government in Delhi in February," he said.

Tiwari asked Kejriwal to reveal the details of the benefits given to each family in the last five years.

Kejriwal got back asking him to give similar per family benefits in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"What is the per family benefits you (BJP) have given to the people of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in terms of electricity, water, health and education?" asked Kejriwal.

The BJP is in power in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The AAP is contesting the elections in Delhi on the basis of its work done in the field of electricity, water, health and education.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh took a dig at Tiwari on a Twitter post of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, when he last month tweeted a photo working in the dark.

"When you work at 11.30 p.m. and office staff want to wrap up all the files same day and the light goes... This is how we work," said Chautala's tweet from December 14.

Reacting to it, Singh, on Thursday morning told Tiwari that his party will not be able to do anything as even the deputy Chief Minister is working without electricity.

"Tiwari, the Haryana Deputy Chief Minister has to work without electricity. And you are promising 1,000 units of free electricity in Delhi. At least give proper electricity to your state. BJP people should not see a dream of free electricity," Singh said in Hindi.