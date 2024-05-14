Arvind Kejriwal Unveils AAP's '10 Guarantees' For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, unveiled AAP's '10 guarantees' for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, aiming at a wide range of public welfare initiatives, including commitments to free electricity and enhanced healthcare. Kejriwal emphasized the contrast between his party's proven track record and the BJP's history of unfulfilled promises, urging voters to consider 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' over the 'Modi Guarantee.'



Key among Kejriwal's electoral pledges is the promise of providing uninterrupted electricity nationwide, with a particular focus on economically disadvantaged segments of society. He proposed replicating Delhi's model of continuous power supply across the country.

Kejriwal highlighted the first guarantee as ensuring 24-hour electricity access nationwide, leveraging the country's surplus electricity production capacity. He pledged up to 200 units of free electricity for the impoverished, estimating the cost at ₹1.25 lakh crore.

Education reform in government schools took precedence as the second guarantee, with Kejriwal advocating for high-quality free education surpassing private institutions. He estimated a ₹5 lakh crore investment, suggesting equal contributions from state governments and the central government.

Healthcare overhaul emerged as the third guarantee, with a proposed ₹5 lakh crore investment to enhance government hospitals and establish Mohalla clinics nationwide. Kejriwal underscored the principle of universal access to healthcare, devoid of insurance-related complexities.

Further guarantees included reclaiming Indian territory from Chinese occupation, discontinuing the Agniveer scheme, ensuring MSP for farmers as per the Swaminathan Commission report, and granting full statehood to Delhi.

Kejriwal's declaration of the Opposition INDIA coalition's potential to form the next government, alongside AAP, emerged a day after his release from Tihar jail. This coalition, comprising parties like AAP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, aims to challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.