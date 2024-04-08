Arvind Kejriwal would walk out of jail in a day if he joins BJP: Atishi

Live
Delhi Minister Atishi claimed on Monday that if Arvind Kejriwal decides to join the BJP, he would walk out of jail within a day.
Guwahati : Delhi Minister Atishi claimed on Monday that if Arvind Kejriwal decides to join the BJP, he would walk out of jail within a day. Delhi Chief Minister is presently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the excise policy case.
Atishi, who is in Assam for a three-day visit to the state to campaign for the AAP candidates in Dibrugarh and Sonitpur Lok Sabha seats, also attacked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
“If Arvind Kejriwal joins the BJP like Himanta Biswa Sarma, he would be freed from jail within a day. But Kejriwal is a fighter. He will not surrender before BJP's pressure tactics and will continue to serve the people of Delhi, Punjab, and Assam irrespective of whether he is in jail,” the AAP leader said.
She also claimed that the people of Assam have shown their love for AAP in earlier elections as well. “We have seen good results in the local body polls in Guwahati,” she said.
Atishi, who holds the education portfolio in Delhi, among others, also alleged that the quality of education is poor in Assam.
“In the last few years, at least 8,000 schools were shut down in Assam citing poor enrolment. People are not sending their children to government schools in Assam because they lack good infrastructure,” she claimed.
According to Atishi, the AAP government has revamped the education system in Delhi where people are now opting for government schools over private institutions.
The AAP leader also spoke on the minimum wages of tea garden workers, which according to her is very low in Assam. “Delhi has the highest minimum wage. We shall raise these issues during the polls,” Atishi said.