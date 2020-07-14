X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Ashok Gehlot should take floor test, demands BJP

Ashok Gehlot should take floor test, demands BJP

Ashok Gehlot should take floor test, demands BJP

Highlights

As the ruling Congress in Rajasthan grapples with a rebellion led by Sachin Pilot, the BJP on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot take a floor test to prove his government's majority in the Assembly.

Jaipur: As the ruling Congress in Rajasthan grapples with a rebellion led by Sachin Pilot, the BJP on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot take a floor test to prove his government's majority in the Assembly.

"Prove majority in a floor test first and then go for a cabinet reshuffle. The result of the political fight is out," Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria told reporters.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X