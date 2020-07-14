Ashok Gehlot should take floor test, demands BJP
Highlights
As the ruling Congress in Rajasthan grapples with a rebellion led by Sachin Pilot, the BJP on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot take a floor test to prove his government's majority in the Assembly.
Jaipur: As the ruling Congress in Rajasthan grapples with a rebellion led by Sachin Pilot, the BJP on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot take a floor test to prove his government's majority in the Assembly.
"Prove majority in a floor test first and then go for a cabinet reshuffle. The result of the political fight is out," Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria told reporters.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story