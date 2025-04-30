Ashok Khemka Retires After 34 Years and 57 Transfers in IAS

Senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka, known for challenging corruption in public service, retires on Wednesday after over three decades in the Indian Administrative Service. His final posting was as Additional Chief Secretary in Haryana's Transport Department, a position he held since December 2024.

A 1991-batch officer of the Haryana cadre, Khemka drew widespread national attention in 2012 for annulling the mutation of a land transaction in Gurugram linked to Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The cancellation placed him under the spotlight amid political controversy.

Khemka's 34-year career is notable for a record 57 transfers, averaging approximately one transfer every six months, reflecting his frequent clashes with the system. He was often assigned to departments lacking political sensitivity or perceived as less influential, including four postings to the Archives Department.

In 2023, he wrote to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar requesting a posting in the Vigilance Department, expressing a willingness to lead an anti-corruption initiative. In his letter, Khemka pledged to take decisive action without exception, asserting that corruption needed to be tackled without favor.

His academic background includes a B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Kharagpur, a PhD from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, an MBA in Finance and Business Administration, and an LLB from Panjab University, the latter pursued while in service.

Khemka voiced concerns in 2023 over unequal work distribution within the bureaucracy, noting that ineffective deployment of officers hindered public service. He cited the imbalance during his tenure in the Archives Department, pointing out the minimal workload assigned to him, while others handled multiple portfolios.

Responding to the promotions of his peers to secretary-level positions in the Government of India, Khemka commented via social media that while he congratulated them, the moment also brought personal disappointment. He shared a metaphor, "Straight trees are always cut first," emphasizing his continued commitment to integrity.

Over the past decade, particularly during the BJP-led government, Khemka was frequently placed in roles away from the power centers of policy implementation. His previous stint in the Transport Department lasted only four months nearly ten years ago.

Born on April 30, 1965, in Kolkata, Khemka exits the civil service on his 60th birthday, marking the end of a tenure characterized by administrative turbulence and consistent focus on transparency.