Assam CM Predicts Demographic Shift In Congress: No Hindus by 2026, No Muslims By 2032

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the Congress would witness a significant demographic shift, claiming that "there will be no one from the Hindu community in the Congress after 2026 and no Muslims by 2032". Sarma made these remarks during a press conference following Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's nomination filing for the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Dibrugarh seat.



In Dibrugarh, Sonowal faces competition from Assam Jatiya Parishad's (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Sarma's remarks precede the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam, scheduled in three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7.

Highlighting the trend of Congress members defecting to the BJP, Sarma suggested that the Congress headquarters in Guwahati, Rajiv Bhawan, might have ample space but no occupants in the future. He attributed this shift to the political landscape evolving rapidly since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, predicting the Congress's demise by 2032.

In Assam, the NDA alliance is contesting all 14 constituencies, with the BJP fielding candidates in 11 seats, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in two, and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) in one.

The Congress, part of the 16-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), will contest 12 seats and left the Dibrugarh seat for the AJP. However, a decision is pending regarding the Lakhimpur seat.

Key constituencies in Assam include Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Guwahati, Dhubri, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Barpeta, and Silchar.