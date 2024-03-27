Live
Just In
Assam CM Predicts Demographic Shift In Congress: No Hindus by 2026, No Muslims By 2032
- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma foresees a significant demographic change within the Congress party, suggesting the absence of Hindus by 2026 and Muslims by 2032.
- His remarks come amidst the political landscape ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Assam, highlighting the evolving dynamics and alliances within the state's political arena.
In Dibrugarh, Sonowal faces competition from Assam Jatiya Parishad's (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Sarma's remarks precede the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam, scheduled in three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7.
Highlighting the trend of Congress members defecting to the BJP, Sarma suggested that the Congress headquarters in Guwahati, Rajiv Bhawan, might have ample space but no occupants in the future. He attributed this shift to the political landscape evolving rapidly since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, predicting the Congress's demise by 2032.
In Assam, the NDA alliance is contesting all 14 constituencies, with the BJP fielding candidates in 11 seats, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in two, and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) in one.
The Congress, part of the 16-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), will contest 12 seats and left the Dibrugarh seat for the AJP. However, a decision is pending regarding the Lakhimpur seat.
Key constituencies in Assam include Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Guwahati, Dhubri, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Barpeta, and Silchar.