Assam: Eviction drive conducted in Nalbari, 82 bighas cleared

Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday carried out a large-scale eviction drive to clear 82 bighas of occupied Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land in Bakrikuchi village under Nalbari district's Borkhetry revenue circle.

The operation began at dawn with a heavy security deployment, including 500 police personnel, to prevent unrest. No clashes were reported during the demolition of unauthorised structures, officials claimed.

District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary stated that over 70 per cent of the 300 affected families had voluntarily vacated before the drive, following a June 3 eviction notice.

The Gauhati High Court had earlier mandated the clearance of all encroached VGR lands, designated for cattle grazing, across Assam.

"Residents cooperated, and the process remained peaceful," said IGP Akhilesh Kumar Singh, who supervised the operation.

Twelve bulldozers razed structures on the 82 bighas where houses stood, while the remaining 370 bighas, used for fisheries and agriculture, are under scrutiny for further action.

Displaced families, now camped along the village approach road, demanded rehabilitation. The area also houses schools, mosques, and Anganwadi centres.

This marks Assam's second major eviction this month after the June 15-16 drive in Goalpara's Hasilabeel, where 667 families were evicted.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his zero-tolerance policy on encroachments has been successful in deterring fresh occupations.

"Evictions will continue. Our biggest achievement is that people now think twice before occupying government land," Sarma said.

Over the past four years, the state administration has conducted anti-encroachment operations in every district.