Assam: Minor girl found dead, family alleges rape, murder
A minor girl was found dead on Sunday in Assam's Karimganj town, and her family alleged that she was raped and murdered, a police official said on Sunday.
The 15-year-old girl went to sleep with her three minor sisters on Saturday night, but was found dead in her home.
Partha Partim Das, Superintendent of Police in Karimganj district told IANS, "The family members claimed that she was raped and murdered. We have sent the body for an autopsy and a conclusion can be drawn only after we get the postmortem report."
The police have launched an investigation to unearth further details about the incident.
"We are looking into every angle of the incident. As of now, I cannot divulge more details for the sake of investigation," Das said.
There have been no arrests till now.