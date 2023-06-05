  • Menu
Assam Police seize drugs valued at Rs 6 crore, one held

Assam Police seize drugs valued at Rs 6 crore, one held
Assam Police seize drugs valued at Rs 6 crore, one held

Narcotic substances, valued at Rs 6 crore, were seized in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, officials said.

Guwahati: Narcotic substances, valued at Rs 6 crore, were seized in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, officials said.

A person was also arrested on the charges of drug peddling.

A senior police officer said that they had got a tip-off about probable drug peddling and a joint team of police and the CRPF launched an operation near Nambor Forest bridge that comes under Barpothar police station.

"A vehicle that was coming from Nagaland was stopped by the joint team there and recovered narcotic substances of 1.10 kg from 89 soap boxes. The soap boxes were kept hidden in the car's door panel," the officer said.

Paresh Malik, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested.

As per police, the contraband were coming from Dimapur in Nagaland.

"The market value of seized drugs should be around Rs 6 crore," police said.

