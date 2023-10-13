Assam to distribute 3.69 lakh bicycles to school students

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched the ceremonial distribution of bicycles for students of government schools at a function held at Tezpur, officials said.

The state government has decided to give more than 3.69 lakhs bicycles to the students of government schools in the state.

An official release said that altogether 3,69,454 students of Class IX will be given free bicycles involving a financial outlay of Rs 161 crore.

Sarma distributed 12,484 bicycles to the students of Sonitpur district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government has been working unrelentingly to improve the academic scenario of the state. As a part of the state government’s relentless efforts towards academic empowerment, free bicycles are being distributed to the students.

He also maintained that from the next year, free bicycles will be given to the students from Class VIII onwards.

Sarma said that the recruitment of teachers is going on and in the current year, ten thousand more teachers will be inducted.

He also claimed that for betterment of the academic environment, the state education department has decided to shut down a few schools and amalgamate them with others.

Sarma said that this amalgamation process is infusing more quality and accountability into the system.

He said that after 75 years of independence, the present State government is setting up high schools in tea garden areas.

Assam Minister for Education Ranoj Pegu, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.