Just In
Assam: Two suspected dacoits killed in police encounter
Guwahati: Two suspected dacoits were killed in a police encounter in Assam's Goalpara district, officials said on Tuesday.
Police said that they received information about an ongoing robbery near Nichinta village under Agia police station on Monday night and launched an operation.
At around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night, a team from the Agia police station led by Goalpara ASP Rituraj Doley reached the village to nab the dacoits.
SP Goalpara, Rakesh Reddy said: “The dacoits opened fire on the police team. In response, our officials opened fire on them. Manoj Kumar Das, the official in charge of the Agia police station, was injured during this.”
“The injured dacoits were taken to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead."
According to the police, one of the deceased was identified as Amar Thapa, against whom numerous extortion and robbery complaints were filed in the district.
The identity of the second suspect is yet to be ascertained.
Meanwhile, the injured police officer is undergoing treatment at the Goalpara Civil Hospital.