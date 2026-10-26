Assam’s conviction rate jumps to 30.88 pc from 6.1 pc in five years: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state’s conviction rate had risen sharply to 30.88 per cent in September 2026, from 6.1 per cent in 2021, attributing the improvement to stronger investigations, effective prosecution and greater accountability under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, CM Sarma highlighted the significant rise in the conviction rate and reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening the criminal justice system and ensuring that offenders are brought to justice.

“Stronger investigations. Effective prosecution. Greater accountability,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the government’s resolve was to uphold the law and deliver justice.

According to the figures shared by the Chief Minister, Assam’s conviction rate increased from 6.1 per cent in 2021 to 13.5 per cent in 2022, 16.4 per cent in 2023, 22.6 per cent in 2024 and 25.80 per cent in 2025, before reaching 30.88 per cent in September.

The figures indicate a sustained upward trend over the period, with the conviction rate rising by 24.78 percentage points from 2021 to September 2026. The improvement comes amid the state government’s emphasis on strengthening policing, improving the quality of criminal investigations and making the prosecution process more effective.

Conviction rates are often used as an indicator of the performance of the criminal justice system, although comparisons also depend on the nature of cases, the stage at which cases are counted and the methodology used to calculate the figures.

The Chief Minister’s announcement places the focus on the role of investigative agencies and prosecutors in securing convictions, alongside the broader objective of ensuring accountability and strengthening public confidence in law enforcement.

However, the figures shared in the social media post did not provide a detailed breakdown by crime category or specify the methodology used to calculate the conviction rate.

The data also did not indicate whether the September 2026 figure represented cases decided during the month or a cumulative measure for the year. Further details on the methodology and category-wise conviction figures would help assess the extent of the improvement across different types of criminal cases.



