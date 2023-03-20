Assembly Adjourns In Kerala During Opposition Protest

When the session reopened on Monday after a two-day hiatus, the Kerala Legislative Assembly's proceedings was interrupted. VD Satheesan, the leader of the opposition, claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had imitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had dispatched the Delhi Police to Rahul Gandhi's home.



Opposition lawmakers brandished placards at the start of the question period itself inside the House. Yet, despite the opposition's objections, question period continued. Speaker pleaded with the opposition to refrain from obstructing his view while the lawmakers chanted and waved placards. Shamseer insisted that the crowd was paying close attention to what was happening.



Thirty minutes into question time, the session was temporarily suspended due to protests from the Opposition. The Business Advisory Committee meeting has been set to begin at 11:00 by Speaker A N Shamseer. The opposition has remained steadfast in their refusal to go to the BAC meeting. The Speaker had a telephone conversation with the Opposition Leader before the session began on Monday, seeking cooperation from the UDF. Satheesan argued that unless the demands of the opposition are satisfied, there cannot be agreement or compromise.

Meanwhile, C Radhakrishnan, the minister of parliamentary affairs, has also asked Satheesan for assistance in ensuring the efficient operation of the Legislative Assembly. But, Satheesan was unwilling to back down from his demands.

The SFI protest issue at the Law College in Thiruvananthapuram was chosen by the UDF parliamentary party as the subject of the adjournment motion. The meeting also resolved to resist giving in to pressure from the LDF Government until their demands—which include granting permission to introduce an adjournment motion, taking legal action against CPM lawmakers and the deputy chief marshal who injured UDF MLAs, and dropping the baseless charges levied against them—are met.