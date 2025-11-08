Live
- I feel in best shape I've been in long time, says Hazlewood ahead of Ashes opener
- Winter chill in Delhi-NCR marred by poor air quality as AQI nears 400
- Google Gemini Now Creates 8-Second AI Videos with Sound and Dialogue — Here’s How It Works
- Telangana: Car catches fire after hitting divider in Nalgonda
- Hockey Hyderabad organises exhibition matches
- Indian Hockey celebrates centenary with Olympics’ legends
- Pukhraj claims maiden pro title
- Hong Kong Sixes: Uthappa shines as India beat Pak by 2 runs in rain-hit game
- Erigaisi draws first blood against Vokhidov; Gukesh held
- Nandita Das enjoys a nostalgic return to her alma mater on Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary
‘At 150, ‘Vande Mataram’ celebrates India’s collective consciousness’
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said 150 years of the “Vande Mataram” song marks a historic moment celebrating India’s...
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said 150 years of the “Vande Mataram” song marks a historic moment celebrating India’s collective consciousness and spirit of patriotism.
Addressing a state-level function organised at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here to commemorate 150 years of the national song, Sharma said it gave voice to India’s freedom struggle and “ignited a flame of nationalism” in the hearts of millions.
“’Vande Mataram’ is not merely a song; it is the call of our soul and a symbol of our infinite devotion to the motherland,” the chief minister said.
He said when Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote the lyrical composition in “Anandmath”, he could not have imagined that it would become the battle cry for countless freedom fighters.
Sharma said the song became the “life force” of the freedom movement, a mantra for revolutionaries, and a unifying thread for Indians.
He also spoke about how Rabindranath Tagore’s rendition of the song in Kolkata had moved the entire audience in 1896 — when it was sung for the first time.
“It possesses the power to unite all Indians and embodies spiritual energy that awakens the nation’s collective consciousness.
It connects us with our shared identity and roots. Even today, it remains as relevant as ever,” he said, urging the youth to imbibe the song’s spirit for nation-building.
He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is “making its mark globally, from sending missions to space to leading the digital revolution”.
“This progress is possible because we are proud of our culture and remain connected to our roots,” Sharma said.
The chief minister said the central government’s decision to hold a nationwide celebration of the 150th anniversary of the “Vande Mataram” was historic.