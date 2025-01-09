At PBD 2025, PM Modi urges diaspora to become force behind India's march towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

Bhubaneswar: Spotlighting the country’s march towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sought the participation of the diaspora in making India a developed nation by 2047.

"India got independence in 1947 and our diaspora played a big role in this. They contributed towards the freedom of India while living abroad. Now we have a target of making India a developed nation by 2047," said Prime Minister Modi while speaking at the inaugural session of 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Praising the Indian diaspora for its contribution in India's growth, the PM said that it is due to their hard work that the country has become number one in the world in terms of remittances.

Asserting that India is not limited to big cities only, he mentioned that a large part of the population resides in tier-2, tier-3 cities and villages and the diaspora should promote 'heritage tourism' of India in the countries they are residing.

"There's a lot of Indian culture there. We have to connect the world with this heritage," stated PM Modi.

He appealed to the diaspora to visit the amazing tourist destinations located in small towns, villages of India and later share their experiences with friends and ensure they also visit India.

"You have to come forward to let the people of the country you are living in know the real history of India. Today's generation in those countries does not know our prosperity in the past, the long periods of subjugation and our struggles. You all can let the world know the true history of India," the PM said.

PM Modi noted that India is following the mantra of development along with heritage. He said that the Indian government during the G-20 event organised various meetings in every nook and corner of the country so that the world could get a first-hand experience of India's diversity. He informed the gathering that the Indian government has decided to establish Thiruvalluvar Culture Centres to propagate the thoughts of Saint Thiruvalluvar.

Referring to the collection and digitisation of documents related to some people of Gujarati origin who settled in Oman centuries back, PM Modi said "the history of the Indian diaspora has spread across the world, the stories of how they reached that country and made their mark there is a significant legacy of India. You also have so many interesting and inspiring stories. It needs to be shown, heard and cherished. This is our shared legacy, shared heritage."

In his address, the Prime Minister also urged the diaspora to popularise the local products produced in India in the countries they are living.

"You also have a big role in making India's local products global. You must buy Made in India food packets, Made in India clothes and any such thing," the PM appealed.

Calling the diaspora members as ambassadors of India, he assured them that the current government has always stood by them in times of crisis.

"Your safety and welfare are a top priority. We consider it our responsibility to help our diaspora during crisis situations, no matter where they are. This is one of the guiding principles of India's foreign policy today," said the PM.

Highlighting Odisha’s heritage, PM Modi said, "This land reflects India's rich legacy, with sites like the Udayagiri and Khandagiri caves, the Konark Temple, and ancient ports such as Tamralipti and Manikpatna. These treasures evoke immense pride."



