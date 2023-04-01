New Delhi: Atishi inspects power monitoring system

The Kejriwal administration has prioritised uninterrupted electricity delivery to Delhi residents.On Saturday, Power Minister Atishi examined the BSES control centre at Balaji Enclave as well as the DISCOM's electricity distribution monitoring system.The Power Minister evaluated all areas of the monitoring system and urged staff to resolve any small issues in power distribution to guarantee that there are no power outages during peak power demand days in the summer.





During the inspection, Power Minister Atishi stated that power supply to Delhi residents was guaranteed 24 hours a day, and for that the government would take steps to ensure that there were no power outages this summer and was prepared to meet the city's growing electricity demand. She also ordered that any difficulties with the power distribution system, such as the need for wire replacement or transformer maintenance, be handled as soon as possible to avoid any outages.





The Power Minister also directed BSES officials to strengthen the existing monitoring system and collect data at a detailed level, so that any possibility of outage can be identified and resolved immediately.Atishi further instructed the officials to submit a weekly report from the DISCOM's monitoring system to the Minister, sharing data which includes information as to where and why power cuts occurred, when and how they were identified, and how long it took to resolve the outage.



