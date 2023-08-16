Atishi issues orders to ensure effective coordination between NCCSA and government departments

New Delhi: Delhi Services and Vigilance Minister Atishi issued orders to establish a system for better coordination between the NCCSA and various Delhi government departments. The minister issued this order on Wednesday, giving a green signal to the initiation of NCCSA meetings regularly as per schedule.

While providing details about the order during a media interaction, Minister Atishi stated that the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCSA) was established in Delhi under the Ordinance of the GNCTD Act and the recently passed GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. However, meetings of the authority have been postponed due to a deadlock between officers and the government.

The Kejriwal Government has issued orders to conduct regular meetings, as they believe in and abide by India's Constitution's authority. Despite challenging the bill in the Supreme Court, the government will comply as long as it remains a law passed by the Indian Parliament. The authority's meetings will continue until new orders are issued by the Supreme Court.

She further added that the decision aims to ensure effective coordination between Delhi Government departments and the National Capital Civil Services Authority, preventing any disruption to the work of the people of Delhi.

The Minister emphasized, "We have challenged the Bill in the Supreme Court. The key question raised at the Supreme Court - whether the central government can acquire power from an elected state government through an ordinance or a bill - still remains. We anticipate that this matter will be treated with the same sensitivity and urgency as the Ordinance case, by the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court."

Further mentioning NCCSA, Atishi mentioned that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair NCCSA meetings as he is concerned for Delhi's citizens and respects the Constitution. The Delhi Government has issued an order outlining procedures for coordination between the NCCSA and Delhi Government departments, with regular meetings planned. This comprehensive order includes all the necessary steps and procedures for said coordination to ensure the smooth functioning of the authority and the NCT."