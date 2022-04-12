Attack on Patra's house condmned

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal witnessed post-poll violence repeatedly after the urban polls. Laxity in the police administration has encouraged offenders to commit crime due to lack of arrest.

A group of six persons allegedly hurled bombs at the house of newly elected municipal chairperson Jayanti Patra [BJP] on Sunday night. Sounds following an explosion alarmed the family members. It was caught by CC TV camera. Two bikes were damaged. The incident had occurred when they were sleeping.

Firing of shots occurred ten days back. Only two accused were arrested; four others are absconding in the first incident.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with Sunday's incident. The police reached to the spot and conducted inquiry.

Patra told the media that her house has been targeted soon after the urban polls. Her Husband and BJP State Krushak Morcha vice-president, Rama Chandra Patra, said "since we defeated the BJD candidate in the chairman's election, they are jealous and targeting our house. They are frightened that their poor performance will be monitored and payment may be delayed or denied."

Jayanti Patra lodged an FIR with the Town Police and sought immediate action against the culprits "who are roaming free". Since all culprits have not been arrested they are encouraged to resort to violence. We suspect BJD MLA's supporters are involved in the incident , Ram Patra alleged.

However, the police said "we are conducting raids; culprits will be arrested soon.

Following the incident, a four-member State BJP team, led by Dr Mukesh Mahalik (MLA, Loisingha) reached to the spot. It held discussions with Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi and sought immediate action against the culprits. The members wanted him to mobilise the police to stop further violence.

The collector promised to coordinate with the police for stricter action. The team could not meet SP L Vidya V, who is on leave.

Speaking to the media later the MLA said, "We strongly urged the collector to take action against culprits. The collector will speak with the DGP". The police is lax in expediting the investigation. The BJD has planned to create such violence apprehending the BJP may expose corrupt work and irregularities in the previous regime, he asserted.