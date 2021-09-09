Australian foreign Minister and defense minister will be on India's visit for three days, bilateral talks to he held

New Delhi: Australian Foreign Minister Maris Payne and Defense Minister Peter Dutton will be on a three-day visit to India. Their tour will start from tomorrow i.e. Friday. They will remain in India till September 12. During this, they will participate in the two-plus-two ministerial meeting being held for the first time between the two countries. Several bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed in the ministerial talks to be held on September 11. The Ministry of External Affairs gave this information on Thursday.

According to sources, this important meeting between the two countries will focus on enhancing overall defense and security ties and promoting strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will represent the Indian delegation.The Countries around the world are facing difficulties because of the Taliban's occupation in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, both the senior ministers of Australia are coming to India on tour. The issue is also likely to be discussed in separate meetings of Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh with their counterparts.

Sources said the two-plus-two talks are expected to focus on promoting overall cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China's increasing military aggression. There can also be talks on expanding bilateral cooperation in the areas of maritime security.A two-plus-two dialogue was established between the foreign and defense ministers as part of the overall goal of expanding strategic cooperation between the two countries.India has such a framework for dialogue with very few countries including the US and Japan.