Australia's targeted visa crackdown hits Indian students

New Delhi: The Australian government is delaying and rejecting student visas to people from countries like India in its bid to cut immigration by half by 2025. Some Australian universities have stopped intake of Indian students because of visa delays. There is concern in Canberra that the targeted denial of visas could hit Australia-India ties.

Amid claims of targeted visa denials to Indian students, a former Australian diplomat to India has expressed concern that such moves could hurt bilateral relations.

The Australian government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has made visa norms stringent, including higher IELTS scores and increased financial requirements.

Tougher norms and an alleged targeted denial of visas to students from particular countries has seen the number of international students dip since 2023.

Visas granted to Indian students fell by 48% between December 2022 and December 2023, according to a report in The Guardian. The British newspaper, quoting latest Australian home affairs data, said visas granted to students from Nepal and Pakistan fell by 53% and 55%, respectively.

Why the visa denial is of concern to Indian students because "India continues to be the second-largest source country for international student enrolments in Australia", India's High Commission in Canberra said last year.

It said 1.22 lakh Indian students were studying in Australia in the January-September 2023 period.