Autocracy of corruption replaced by meritocracy of democracy: Dhankhar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that the autocracy of corruption has been replaced by the meritocracy of democracy as the country is witnessing an overall growth under the present day political dispensation.
“Today corruption and middlemen have been eliminated and youth have immense opportunities to realise their potential. The autocracy of corruption has been replaced by the meritocracy of democracy,” the Vice President said while addressing National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers in the Parliament House.
He said that every walk of life is dotted by exponential growth, commitment and involvement of girls.
“Our girls are the qualitative premium component part of our youth power,” he said.
He also lauded the performance of the girls and female participants in the Republic Day parade.
The Vice President also expressed his happiness over the recent provision of one-third reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislature and termed it a historic step.
He said that the young volunteers present to be innovative and focus on research and entrepreneurship and be proud Indians and always keep the nation first.