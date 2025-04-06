Ayushman Bharat scheme rolled out in Delhi

New Delhi: The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme for economically weaker sections, has officially been launched in the national capital. Eligible residents of Delhi will now be able to avail of free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per year in empanelled private hospitals across India, including premier healthcare institutions in Delhi.

A MoU to implement the scheme in Delhi was signed on Saturday between the Central and Delhi Governments. The agreement was inked by Delhi Health Secretary and officials from the Union Health Ministry in the presence of Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, all seven Delhi MPs, and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed gratitude to the central government for extending the scheme to Delhi. She noted that despite being a national program, Delhi had not previously benefited from Ayushman Bharat. “Treatment in private hospitals was proving to be expensive. Now, with this partnership, residents will have access to affordable healthcare in hospitals of their choice,” Gupta said.

She added that in the first phase, 2.35 lakh beneficiaries are expected to gain from the scheme, with Ayushman cards being distributed from April 10 onwards. The scheme will cover 1,961 medical conditions, and over 30,957 hospitals nationwide are part of the network.

Calling the launch a “historic day,” Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for universal health coverage. “This idea took shape nine years ago. I once wondered in Geneva whether India could ever achieve such a system. With the Prime Minister’s commitment, we introduced a ₹1 lakh scheme which has now evolved into the world’s largest health insurance initiative,” he said.